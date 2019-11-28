Play

Folk recently underwent an appendectomy that is expected to sideline him Sunday against the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

We'll await official confirmation from the team, while Rapoport notes that Folk's expected absence isn't likely to be lengthy, given that his procedure was reportedly minimally invasive. Either way, it looks like the Patriots will be on to their fourth kicker of the season, when they face Houston on Sunday.

