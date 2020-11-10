site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Nick Folk: Set to kick Monday
Folk (back) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Jets.
Seven games into the season, Folk has logged 44 points overall and has been a middling fantasy option of late thanks to the uneven performance of 2-5 New England's offense.
