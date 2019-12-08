Folk will be the Patriots' starting kicker for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal reports.

Folk didn't play in Week 13's loss to the Texans after undergoing an appendectomy, but his replacement -- Kai Forbath -- didn't perform well in Folk's stead. As a result, Folk will resume his duties. The 35-year-old has connected on seven of nine field-goal tries this year with his only misses coming during brutal conditions Week 12 versus Dallas.