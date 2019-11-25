Folk made two of four field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 13-9 win over the Cowboys.

It was raining sideways in Foxborough on Sunday, so it was as tough on kickers as it was for quarterbacks. Folk still managed to drill field goals from 42 and 44 yards, but he missed two tries from beyond 40 as well. Leading up to this contest, Folk was a perfect 5-for-5, so he'll look to get back on track in Houston's dome stadium Week 13.