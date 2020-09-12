Folk was elevated from the practice squad and will start Sunday against the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Bill Belichick seems to have made a decision in regards to his starting kicker. Folk was in contention with Justin Rohrwasser for the starting job only for both of them to be cut following the 53-man roster deadline last weekend. It's possible the Patriots could continue to use the additional two roster spaces this year to continually juggle the position week in and week out, but at least for Week 1, it's Folk's job to lose.