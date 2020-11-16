Folk (back) is listed as active Sunday against the Ravens, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Folk played through a back injury Week 9 versus the Jets, making all six kicks (three field goals, three PATs) during a 30-27 win. He proceeded to be a limited participant in practice Wednesday through Friday and entered the weekend with his status in question. Now cleared to suit up Sunday, Folk may not have many chances to produce versus a Baltimore scoring defense ranked first in the NFL entering Week 10 (17.8 points per game).