The Patriots signed Folk on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Folk is the second kicker to attempt to replace the injured Stephen Gostkowski (hip), who is on IR. Before Folk, Mike Nugent nailed five of eight field-goal attempts and 15 of 16 point-after tries in four games. As a result, Folk should have plenty of opportunity to produce.

