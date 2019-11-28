Play

Folk (appendectomy) will not be available for Sunday night's game against the Texans, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

While Folk won't be able to kick this weekend, his absence is not expected to be a lengthy one. Per Reiss, the Patriots must now decide whether to sign another kicker in advance of Week 13 action, or alternatively, employ punter Jake Bailey as a short-term replacement for Folk.

