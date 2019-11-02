Harry (ankle) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Patriots wasted no time activating their 2019 first-round pick, as Harry will join a remade Patriots' receiving corps ahead of the team's prime-time matchup against the Ravens in Week 9. Top pass catcher, Julian Edelman (chest/shoulder), is listed as questionable for the aforementioned contest, but it seems likely the 33-year-old will be able to play, meaning Harry is expected to slide in as the No. 4 receiver Sunday behind Edelman, Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett.

