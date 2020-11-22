Harry (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Harry, who's logged 19 catches (on 32 targets) for 172 yards and a TD in seven games to date, wasn't targeted in Week 10's win over the Ravens, despite being on the field for 60 percent of his team's snaps on offense. He's therefore a hit-or-miss fantasy option until he reestablishes his on-field chemistry with QB Cam Newton.
