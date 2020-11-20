Harry (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after logging a limited practice Friday, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Harry, who's one of 15 Patriots players listed as questionable this week, was added to the team's injury report Friday, but Kyed notes that we should have a better sense of which New England players will suit up in Week 11 by Saturday, given that those who don't make the trip to Houston will be ruled out. Harry, who's recorded 19 catches for 172 yards a TD in seven games this season, wasn't targeted in the this past Sunday's win over the Ravens, despite being on the field for 60 percent of his team's snaps on offense.