Harry (concussion) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Ravens, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Harry, who has missed back-to-back contests, is out there if you need him Sunday, but it remains to be seen how heavily he'll be targeted in his return to action. In Harry's absence, Jakobi Meyers has developed a strong rapport with QB Cam Newton, plus with Damiere Byrd and newcomer Isaiah Ford also in the mix, Harry's not a lock to see heavy volume Sunday. In the six games he's played this season, the 2019 first-rounder has caught 19 passes (on 32 targets) for 172 yards and a touchdown.