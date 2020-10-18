Harry failed to secure either of his two targets in Sunday's 18-12 loss to the Broncos.
Harry failed to make an impact, as quarterback Cam Newton carried the offense on the ground but couldn't get rolling through the air. The second-year wide receiver will have nowhere to go but up in Week 7 against the 49ers. Harry has 18 catches for 166 yards and a touchdown in five games played this season.
