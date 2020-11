Harry (shoulder) didn't catch any of his three targets in Sunday's 20-17 win over Arizona.

Cam Newton threw for just 84 yards, with 52 of those going to Jakobi Meyers. Meyers and Damiere Byrd (three catches for 33 yards) have both surpassed Harry in New England's wide receiver pecking order, while the 2019 first-round pick has eclipsed 50 yards just once all season heading into a Week 13 road matchup against the Chargers.