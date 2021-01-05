Harry finished the 2020 season with 33 catches on 57 targets for 309 yards and two TDs in 14 games.

Harry, who the Patriots took 32nd overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, approached the campaign poised for an expanded role, but that opportunity didn't lead to significant production for the 6-4, 225-pounder. As the second wideout taken in his draft year, we'd assume that Harry will be given the chance to compete for a key role in the Patriots offense in 2021, but given how disappointing the team's passing attack was this past year, context-changing personnel moves are upcoming. In any case, Harry's size and ability to make contested catches give him a degree of red-zone upside, but he'll have much to prove in his third season as a pro before he can be viewed as a reliable fantasy option.