Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Catches first career TD
Harry caught one of his four targets for a 10-yard touchdown in Sunday's 13-9 win over the Cowboys.
The first-quarter grab was impressive as the rookie made a smooth adjustment on Tom Brady's back shoulder throw, and Harry wound up scoring the only TD for either team on a rainy afternoon. He has just four catches for 28 yards through two games since coming off IR, but Sunday's touchdown -- the first of Harry's career -- could give Brady more confidence in the young wideout down the stretch. Harry's workload in Week 13 will likely still be dependent on the availability of Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion), however.
