Harry logged 38 of a possible 65 snaps on offense in Sunday's 34-13 win over the Bengals, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports, hauling in two of his four targets for 15 yards -- including a diving TD reception -- and gaining 22 rushing yards on two carries.

Though Harry was out-snapped by Mohamed Sanu (56) and a banged-up Julian Edelman (40), his workload saw a major uptick from Week 14, when he was on the field for just two snaps on offense. Looking ahead, it seems like the Patriots are inclined to get Harry more involved in their attack, and while that context may not always generate a high volume of touches, the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder has of late displayed flashes of his potential to develop into a solid red-zone weapon for the team.