Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Catches TD pass in Week 15
Harry logged 38 of a possible 65 snaps on offense in Sunday's 34-13 win over the Bengals, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports, hauling in two of his four targets for 15 yards -- including a diving TD reception -- and gaining 22 rushing yards on two carries.
Though Harry was out-snapped by Mohamed Sanu (56) and a banged-up Julian Edelman (40), his workload saw a major uptick from Week 14, when he was on the field for just two snaps on offense. Looking ahead, it seems like the Patriots are inclined to get Harry more involved in their attack, and while that context may not always generate a high volume of touches, the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder has of late displayed flashes of his potential to develop into a solid red-zone weapon for the team.
More News
-
Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Logs full practice•
-
Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Logs just two snaps Sunday•
-
Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Records 22 snaps Sunday•
-
Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Catches first career TD•
-
Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Opportunity knocks against Dallas•
-
Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Catches three passes in debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Believe it or Not: Sanders a star
Heath Cummings takes a look at what happened in Week 15 and what it means for the future.
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...