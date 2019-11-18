In his NFL regular-season debut, Harry logged 32 of a possible 74 snaps on offense in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Eagles, en route to catching three of his four targets for 18 yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The Patriots eased Harry into the mix during the first half, but the rookie wideout's role in the offense increased after Phillip Dorsett left the contest with a head injury. Looking ahead, Harry will continue to work behind Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu, but if Dorsett isn't able to play this coming Sunday against the Cowboys, the 2019 first-rounder would be in line to serve as the team's No. 3 wideout in Week 12.