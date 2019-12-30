Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Catches three passes Sunday
Harry caught three of his seven targets for 29 yards and rushed for nine yards on one carry in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Dolphins.
The No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft -- who began the season on IR with an ankle injury -- finishes his rookie campaign with 12 catches (on 24 targets) for 105 yards and two TDs in seven games. Heading into the playoffs, Harry will serve as the Patriots' No. 3 wide receiver behind Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu. Down the road, the 22-year-old should continue to grow into a larger role in the New England offense and with his 6-4, 225-pound frame, Harry has the potential to develop into a dangerous red-zone weapon for the team.
More News
-
Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Hauls in two passes in Week 16•
-
Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Catches TD pass in Week 15•
-
Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Logs full practice•
-
Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Logs just two snaps Sunday•
-
Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Records 22 snaps Sunday•
-
Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Catches first career TD•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...