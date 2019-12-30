Harry caught three of his seven targets for 29 yards and rushed for nine yards on one carry in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Dolphins.

The No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft -- who began the season on IR with an ankle injury -- finishes his rookie campaign with 12 catches (on 24 targets) for 105 yards and two TDs in seven games. Heading into the playoffs, Harry will serve as the Patriots' No. 3 wide receiver behind Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu. Down the road, the 22-year-old should continue to grow into a larger role in the New England offense and with his 6-4, 225-pound frame, Harry has the potential to develop into a dangerous red-zone weapon for the team.