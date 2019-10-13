Harry (ankle) is eligible to resume practicing Week 7, though it's unclear if he'll be ready to do so, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Reiss notes that Harry and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot/toe) are the Patriots' top candidates on injured reserve to fill the two designated-to-return slots, but New England may not be prepared to "start the clock" on the rookie receiver just yet. Whenever Harry ultimately resumes practicing, it would open up a 21-day evaluation window for his return to game action. If Harry makes it back to practice this week, he wouldn't be eligible to make his pro debut until at least the Nov. 3 game against the Ravens.