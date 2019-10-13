Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Could practice during upcoming week
Harry (ankle) is eligible to resume practicing Week 7, though it's unclear if he'll be ready to do so, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Reiss notes that Harry and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot/toe) are the Patriots' top candidates on injured reserve to fill the two designated-to-return slots, but New England may not be prepared to "start the clock" on the rookie receiver just yet. Whenever Harry ultimately resumes practicing, it would open up a 21-day evaluation window for his return to game action. If Harry makes it back to practice this week, he wouldn't be eligible to make his pro debut until at least the Nov. 3 game against the Ravens.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Week 6 Injuries: Gurley out; Who's in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Malcolm must-start
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including what to do with...
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 6 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6