Teams have reached out to the Patriots to discuss acquiring Harry in a trade, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Kevin Patra.

Harry and Marquise Brown were the two wide receivers selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, coming off the board before the likes of A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, Diontae Johnson and Terry McLaurin. While perhaps a bust relative to his classmates, Harry hasn't exactly been put in the best position to thrive, learning a complicated offense while dealing with injuries and poor QB play. It isn't clear if the Patriots are inclined to give him another shot, but it sounds like there will be some interest if they decide to shop him.