Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Dressed for practice
Harry (leg) was seen on the field for the start of Wednesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Harry had his workload lightened during Tuesday's practice after having his right left checked out by the team trainers. It is worth noting that it is not a fully padded practice for the Patriots on Wednesday, as players are in shorts and light shoulder pads, but it definitely is an encouraging sign for Harry, especially if he is able to put in a full days' work.
