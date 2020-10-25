Harry (head) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Prior to heading to the locker room to presumably be evaluated for a possible concussion, Harry caught one of his two targets for six yards. His absence figures to free up some snaps for Jakobi Meyers.
More News
-
Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Blanked by Broncos•
-
Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Broncos-Patriots moved to Week 6•
-
Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Finds end zone in loss•
-
Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Two catches as Pats go run-heavy•
-
Patriots' N'Keal Harry: In uniform Sunday•
-
Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Listed as questionable for Week 3•