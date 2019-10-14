Harry (ankle), who is on IR, is expected to return to practice this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Zack Cox of NESN.com, if the young wideout does begin practicing in the coming days, he could return to game action as soon as Week 9. For his part, coach Bill Belichick relayed Monday that the team hopes to welcome Harry back to the field this week, but such an outcome hinges his health and conditioning level. "Mentally, he's been able to keep up with everything," Belichick said of Harry. "It's just physically, he needs to be able to show that he can go out there and participate competitively at the practice level we're at." The Patriots' current No. 4 receiver is Jakobi Meyers, so we suspect that it wouldn't take a healthy Harry very long to move into that slot, and if either Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon (knee) or Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) are unavailable when he returns, a more significant role in the offense could be in store for the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.