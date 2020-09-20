Harry (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday night against the Seahawks, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
The same applies to fellow wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee), with the duo's Week 2 status to be officially confirmed upon the release on the Patriots' inactives in advance of Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Harry was also listed as questionable leading up to Week 1's win over the Dolphins, before suiting up and catching five of his six targets for 39 yards in a contest in which QB Cam Newton attempted just 19 passes.