Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Expected to return from IR later this season
Though Harry (ankle), who the Patriots placed on IR on Monday is expected to return to action later this season, he can't practice for at least six weeks, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
Assuming Harry ends up as one the the team's short-term IR options, a likely outcome in the absence of any setbacks, he won't be eligible to play in games until at least eight weeks have elapsed since the date of his IR placement. With a mid-season return a best-case scenario for the rookie wideout, the Patriots will move forward with a receiving corps headed by Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett and Demaryius Thomas, with UDFAs Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski in reserve.
