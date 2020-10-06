Harry secured three of six targets for 21 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' 26-10 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

Harry tied fellow wideout Julian Edelman for third in receptions and targets on the night, but he had a better fantasy performance overall by virtue of his four-yard touchdown reception early in the fourth quarter on a connection with Jarrett Stidham. Harry now has back-to-back sub-40-yard tallies after a season-best 8-72 line in a Week 2 loss to the Seahawks, and he'll look to up his numbers across the board at the expense of the Broncos in a Week 5 home matchup.