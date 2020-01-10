Harry logged 12 catches (on 24 targets) for 105 yards and two TDs in seven games during the 2019 regular season.

Harry, who the Patriots selected 32nd overall in last April's NFL Draft, had his rookie season stalled when he began the campaign on IR due to an ankle injury. As a result, his impact in the team's passing game was modest, but down the road, the 6-4, 225-pounder has what it takes to develop into a dangerous red-zone weapon for the team, and his role is bound to expand in 2020. Who Harry will be catching passes from then is to be determined, however, with QB Tom Brady eligible for free agency this offseason.