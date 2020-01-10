Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Finishes season with 12 catches
Harry logged 12 catches (on 24 targets) for 105 yards and two TDs in seven games during the 2019 regular season.
Harry, who the Patriots selected 32nd overall in last April's NFL Draft, had his rookie season stalled when he began the campaign on IR due to an ankle injury. As a result, his impact in the team's passing game was modest, but down the road, the 6-4, 225-pounder has what it takes to develop into a dangerous red-zone weapon for the team, and his role is bound to expand in 2020. Who Harry will be catching passes from then is to be determined, however, with QB Tom Brady eligible for free agency this offseason.
More News
-
Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Catches three passes Sunday•
-
Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Hauls in two passes in Week 16•
-
Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Catches TD pass in Week 15•
-
Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Logs full practice•
-
Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Logs just two snaps Sunday•
-
Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Records 22 snaps Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: TE
Tyler Higbee's big late-season run vaulted him to the top of the tight end winning percentage...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: WR
Breshad Perriman? Few could have imagined the late-season surprise as the No. 1 finisher in...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's body of work with the Packers, and how that will translate...