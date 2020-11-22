Harry (shoulder) caught five of eight targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Texans.

Harry posted his second-best receiving yardage total as Cam Newton threw for his second-highest yardage total this season. Both the receiver and quarterback had their best respective performances in Week 2 against the Seahawks, but Newton has failed to top 300 yards outside of these two games, and Harry hasn't broken 40 otherwise. Therefore, the 2019 first-round pick becomes an afterthought unless Newton is at the top of his game. Given his limited involvement most weeks, Harry will be tough to trust against Arizona in Week 12.