Harry (shoulder) caught five of six targets for 39 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 21-11 win over the Dolphins.

Harry finished one target and 18 receiving yards behind team leader Julian Edelman while tying the slot receiver for the team lead in catches. The 2019 first-rounder appears to have a prominent role in the low-volume New England passing attack, but he'll need to tighten up his ball security to avoid coach Bill Belichick's doghouse.