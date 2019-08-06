Harry "lightened his workload" after getting his leg checked out by trainers during Tuesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

At first glance this doesn't look like a major issue, but it could be enough for the receiver to be held out of Thursday's preseason opener against the Lions. As the the first wideout taken in the initial round of the NFL Draft by the Patriots in the Bill Belichick era, it's clear that the team has big plans for Harry. At 6-2, 228-pounds and with top-shelf body control, Harry seems poised to claim a notable role in the New England offense as a rookie.