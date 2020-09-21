Harry (shoulder) had eight receptions (12 targets) for 72 yards in Sunday/s 35-30 loss to Seattle.
Harry's shoulder injury didn't limit the wideout, as he was on the field for 86 percent of the Patriots' offensive snaps. The 22-year-old has already surpassed his yardage total from 2019 in just two games (111 yards). It appears that having Cam Newton under center is beneficial to an outside threat like Harry, as he is more willing to let deeper routes develop. With 18 targets and 13 receptions through two games, Harry has entered the conversation in PPR formats heading into favorable matchup against the Raiders on Sunday.