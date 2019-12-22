Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Hauls in two passes in Week 16
Harry was on the field for 37 of a possible 73 snaps on offense in Saturday's 24-17 win over the Bills.
In the process, Harry -- who was out-snapped by Mohamed Sanu (70) and Julian Edelman (52) -- carried twice for 18 yards and caught two of his three targets for 21 yards. Though volume could be an issue for Harry in Week 17 and the playoffs, the rookie is at least getting more consistently involved in the team's attack, and has, at times, displayed flashes of his potential to develop into a useful red-zone weapon for the Patriots.
More News
-
Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Catches TD pass in Week 15•
-
Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Logs full practice•
-
Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Logs just two snaps Sunday•
-
Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Records 22 snaps Sunday•
-
Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Catches first career TD•
-
Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Opportunity knocks against Dallas•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...