Harry was on the field for 37 of a possible 73 snaps on offense in Saturday's 24-17 win over the Bills.

In the process, Harry -- who was out-snapped by Mohamed Sanu (70) and Julian Edelman (52) -- carried twice for 18 yards and caught two of his three targets for 21 yards. Though volume could be an issue for Harry in Week 17 and the playoffs, the rookie is at least getting more consistently involved in the team's attack, and has, at times, displayed flashes of his potential to develop into a useful red-zone weapon for the Patriots.