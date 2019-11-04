Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Inactive Sunday night
Harry is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Ravens.
The No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft was activated off IR by the Patriots on Saturday, but Harry's NFL regular-season debut will have to wait. The team's Week 9 wide receiver corps will thus be led by Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, Phillip Dorsett and Jakobi Meyers.
