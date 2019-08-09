Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Injury issue not considered serious
Harry's unspecified injury is not considered major and the rookie wideout is expected to be ready in time for Week 1 action, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Look for Harry, who suffered an apparent leg injury in Thursday's preseason opener, to miss some practice time, but it doesn't appear that his absence will be an extended one. The 2019 first-rounder is a roster lock for the Patriots, but obviously the more on-field reps Harry gets in advance of Week 1, the better. There's an opportunity for the 6-2, 228-pounder to make an immediate splash this season, given that slot man Julian Edelman is the only New England wideout with a cemented role in the team's offense.
