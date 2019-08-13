A source close to Harry relayed toChristopher Price of the Boston Globe that Harry (leg) is dealing with something "very minor" and will be fine.

The Patriots' official site classifies Harry's injury as a leg issue, while Michael Giardi of NFL Network suggests that the rookie wideout is dealing with some combo of hamstring, toe or ankle concerns. Either way, the bottom line here is that whatever is ailing Harry doesn't figure to be the sort of lingering problem that could impact his Week 1 availability.