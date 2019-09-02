Harry (ankle) will be placed on IR, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The first-rounder's ankle injury has lingered to the point that the Patriots plan to shut him down for now, though Reiss adds that Harry is expected to return at some point this season. In a corresponding move, the team will re-signDemaryius Thomas.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week