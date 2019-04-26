Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Last pick in first round

The Patriots selected Harry in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 32nd overall.

New England was a candidate to trade out of its first-round pick, but after only Marquise Brown came off the board at receiver, the Patriots were able to address a need in a big way. Harry is a big (6-foot-2 3/8, 228 pounds) and physical receiver with some of the best body control of any wideout in the class. He was a three-year starter at Arizona State who recorded two 1,000-yard seasons for the Sun Devils and left Tempe with 22 career receiving touchdowns. That he went before the likes of A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf and Hakeem Butler suggests that the Patriots felt that Harry's play style best fit what they want to do in the passing game. Harry can be a big slot in the NFL similar to a Michael Thomas role but he also would fit as a boundary receiver who could potentially start over Phillip Dorsett.