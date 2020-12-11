Harry brought in three of four targets for 49 yards in the Patriots' 24-3 loss to the Rams on Thursday night.

Harry paced the Patriots in receiving yardage, but on a night when Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham threw for only 146 yards overall, that didn't amount to a notable figure. The second-year wideout's yardage tally was his best since Week 2, but the fact Harry also has a pair of catch-less efforts in his last five games underscores how unreliable his production can be. However, with Jarrett Stidham having replaced an ineffective Cam Newton late in Thursday night's loss, the possibility exists that Harry gains a more accurate passer for a Week 15 matchup versus the Dolphins on Dec. 20.