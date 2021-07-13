Harry plans to attend Patriots training camp if he's still with the team, NFL reporter Josina Anderson reports.
Harry's agent requested a trade last week, but it doesn't sound like the 2019 first-round pick will hold out if the Patriots keep him around. The team isn't likely to get much in a deal, considering Harry has caught just 45 passes for 414 yards and four touchdowns in 21 NFL games. While there isn't a significant cap benefit to releasing him, the Patriots would clear up $1.4 million in 2021 cap space if they're able to work out a trade.