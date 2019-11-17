Play

Harry appears poised to make his NFL regular-season debut Sunday against the Eagles, Dakota Randall of NESN.com reports.

Though he was cleared to play after being activated off IR, Harry was inactive in Week 9 against the Ravens. Down the road, the Patriots no doubt have big plans for No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but for now Harry's role is unclear, with more experienced wide receiver options Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett also in the mix.

