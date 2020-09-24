site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Limited again Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 24, 2020
Harry (ankle) remained limited at practice Thursday.
As did Julian Edelman (knee), but so far there's nothing to suggest that either player is in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Raiders. It wouldn't surprise us though to see the duo listed as questionable on the team's final Week 3 injury report.
