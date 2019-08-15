Harry (leg) left the practice field after warmups Thursday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Reportedly dealing with multiple minor injuries, Harry isn't likely to play in Saturday's preseason game at Tennessee. The Patriots may also be missing Phillip Dorsett (thumb) and Maurice Harris (undisclosed), contributing to the injury woes of a receiving corps that already lacks Julian Edelman (thumb), Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) and Josh Gordon (suspension). There hasn't been any suggestion that the Patriots are worried about their first-round pick missing time beyond the preseason.

