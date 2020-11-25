Harry (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Harry was one of 11 players listed as limited by the Patriots on Wednesday, but he finished up last week with a limited session as well, before suiting up for the team's loss to the Texans, en route to catching five of his eight targets for 41 yards. With no reported setbacks since then, it seems likely that Harry's listed limitations to start the week are maintenance-related.
