Harry (shoulder) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.
Last week, Harry didn't show up on the injury report until Friday, when he practiced in full but still was listed as questionable for Week 1 due to a shoulder injury. He ended up playing the second-most offensive snaps among Pats wide receivers, earning 51 (of 64) while Damiere Byrd had 56 and Julian Edelman logged 37. The result was five catches (on six targets) for 39 yards for Harry, matching Edelman for the team lead in receptions. Assuming he can get past the current health concern, Harry will serve as one of New England's top three options at wide receiver.