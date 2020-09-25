Harry (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Harry worked through a shoulder issue Weeks 1 and 2 and now heads into this weekend listed with an ankle injury. He's been able to practice all week, albeit in a limited fashion, so we'd be surprised if he isn't available for Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET tilt. Two games into his second season as a pro, Harry has caught 13 passes on 18 targets for 111 yards, while seeing regular snaps in the Patriots offense. As his rapport with QB Cam Newton grows, Harry's fantasy prospects should continue to brighten, especially if the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder is utilized more often as a red-zone weapon.