Harry (shoulder) is one of 13 New England players listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after practicing in a limited fashion this week, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Last week, Harry was one of 11 New England players listed as questionable, but he suited up for the team's loss to the Texans, catching five of his eight targets for 41 yards in the process. We'd expect the 2019 first-rounder to be a go once again for Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET tilt, but he remains a hit-or-miss fantasy option in the context of working in the Patriots' inconsistent passing offense.