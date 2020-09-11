Though listed as a full practice participant Friday, the Patriots labeled Harry questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Dolphins.

We'd be surprised if Harry was sidelined this weekend, and if he does suit up, the second-year wideout should see his share of snaps alongside the team's top pass-catching option Julian Edelman. Now listed as a starter, the 2019 first-rounder is poised to see an expanded role in New England's offense. At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Harry has the size and ability to go up and snatch contested throws, which could result in him making an impact in the red zone this season.