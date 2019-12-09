Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Logs just two snaps Sunday
Harry was on the field for just two snaps on offense in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Chiefs.
Harry's only target in the game result in a 12-yard gain as far as the box score is concerned, but replays show that the rookie wideout probably should have been credited with a TD. Additionally, Harry suffered a hip injury late in Sunday's contest, so he figures to appear on the Patriots' injury report in advance of Week 15's game against the Bengals.
