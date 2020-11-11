Harry (concussion) was listed as limited at practice Wednesday, Andrew Callahan of Boston Herald reports.
Harry is back on the field after missing two games and will look to gain medical clearance in advance of Sunday's game against the Ravens. His potential return, as well as the addition of Isaiah Ford bolsters a wide receiver corps that's been led of late by Jakobi Meyers and Damiere Byrd. In six games to date, Harry has caught 19 passes (on 32 targets) for 172 yards and a TD. Once he's back in action, the 2019 first-rounder will look to pick up the pace in an offense that could use another reliable pass-catching option, with Julian Edelman (knee) on IR and the team getting limited production from its tight end corps.